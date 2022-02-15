Kiley McDaniel's top 100 MLB prospects for 2022

This year's list of the top 100 MLB prospects comes at a time when the status of the 2022 season is in limbo, but not to fear: The minor league season will start on time regardless of if they agree to a new CBA in the majors.

To give further context for the more casual prospect fan, I've added some new categories to simplify some of the lingo and tool grades. First, "type," which categorizes a player for comparison among other players on the list and other years. I find I tend to round up on certain types (plus tools, plus makeup, middling stats) and round down on others (now velocity, teenaged right-handers) and you probably also have some preferred prospect types of your own.

The second is "reminds me of." This isn't a true comparison, because most players don't have a one-for-one perfect analog. There's also a lot of uncertainty with prospects, so it's by default looking at the rosier potential outcomes compared to some current MLB players. I'm basically explaining a player's ranking in a handful of simple words by saying they remind me of a current All-Star and have a high-risk everyday player upside, but you can also see why a lower-risk player might rank higher.

Combined, I think that's just enough simple information to make your own conclusions -- as a fan, aspiring future GM, fantasy team owner, card collector, etc.

As a quick overview on the 20-80 scale used extensively throughout the list and standard across the baseball industry. For the top tier of prospects, I present their tools as 45/60 meaning presently it's a 45 and I project it to be a 60 at maturity. 50 is major league average (which is a really good present tool for a minor leaguer), 55 is above average, 45 is below average, 60 is called plus (one standard deviation above average), 70 is plus-plus (two standard deviations), and 80 (three) is the top of the scale, where just a handful of players in the big leagues reside. Other than maybe speed for a catcher, or power for a pinch runner type, there are very few 20- or 30-grade tools in the big league; a 40 is about the worst you can be at any one thing you actually do on the field and still hang around.

Tools also scale to more commonly-used numbers. For instance, for game power, 50 equates to 15-18 homers per year, 55 is 19-22, 60 is about 25, 65 is about 30, etc. while run grades equate to specific times on a stopwatch, a hit tool 50 is about a .260 batting average, average fastball velocity is 92-93 depending on your role and handedness, and so on. Other tools like throwing for position players or grading off-speed pitches are more based on visual evaluations, but there are some objective figures you can use to round your observation up or down.

A position player with all 50 grades, depending on their position, is probably a very good reserve or weaker starter. This 20-80 scale also applies to the FV or Future Value number I use to sum up a player's overall value. A 50 PV (present value) is a 2.0 to 2.5 WAR player, or an average everyday player, No. 4 starter, decent closer, or elite reliever. An FV of a prospect who is big league ready maps to this pretty well; the top tier (65 FV this year) of prospects are projected to have multiple peak seasons of 4-to-5 WAR. Last year's top prospect Wander Franco was a 70 FV (the highest grade I've given out) and projects for multiple 5-6 WAR seasons, while the MVP winner is usually around 7-8 WAR, and the best-ever WAR figures are around 10. The further down in the minors you go, the more it's just a weighted average of potential outcomes and becomes more of a tiered system of ranking prospects based on their trade value relative to these top-tier prospects.