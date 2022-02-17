Bold 2022 predictions for MLB's top prospects

This week ESPN MLB draft and prospect expert Kiley McDaniel ranked his top 100 MLB prospects for 2022. Now, it's time to have some fun with the biggest names on the list.

We asked our MLB experts to give us one bold 2022 prediction for the one prospect in the top 100 whom they are most excited about going into the new season. From when players will get called up to the majors to how many home runs young sluggers will hit and even who could make franchise history as a rookie, here's what they had to say.