Now that the MLB lockout is coming to an end, check out the best available free agents remaining for 2022. (1:11)

Last winter, Steve Cohen's shopping spree was frantic and expensive - and even the lockout didn't stop it. The New York Mets owner grabbed a general manager (Billy Eppler), the most expensive starting pitcher ever (Max Scherzer, for a record annual salary of $43.3 million), a center fielder (Starling Marte), a third baseman (Eduardo Escobar), a left fielder (Mark Canha) -- and then during the labor stoppage, a manager (Buck Showalter).

But free agency shut down before Cohen and Eppler could do all they wanted -- and needed -- to do. Now that transactions have resumed, the Mets are expected to be right in the middle of the bullpen frenzy, addressing the most suspect part of their roster -- likely with a focus on left-handers.

Dozens of relievers are unsigned and others are under contract but likely to be dealt. What follows is a list of some of the best options available to the Mets and other teams.