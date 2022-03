Now that the MLB lockout is coming to an end, check out the best available free agents remaining for 2022. (1:11)

Welcome to Fast and Furious 10: Free Agent Frenzy. It's going to be a wild rush to Opening Day as the remaining free agents find a place to play as spring training camps open -- and while there was a wave of signings before the lockout began Dec. 10 of Kiley McDaniel's top 21 free agents entering the offseason, several remain unsigned. Let's re-examine those players and predict -- good luck! -- where they may end up.