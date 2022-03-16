        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          MLB free-agency grades: New York Yankees bring familiar face back with Anthony Rizzo signing

          play
          Anthony Rizzo goes full 'Happy Gilmore' in the batting cages (0:17)

          Ian Happ records Anthony Rizzo re-creating Adam Sandler's hilarious scene in "Happy Gilmore" by getting pelted in the batting cage by a pitch. (0:17)

          12:47 AM ET
          • Bradford DoolittleESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Sports reporter, Kansas City Star, 2002-09
            • Writer, Baseball, Baseball Prospectus
            • Co-author, Pro Basketball Prospectus
            • Member, Baseball Writers Association of America
            • Member, Professional Basketball Writers Association
            Follow on Twitter

          The New York Yankees will bring a familiar face back to the Bronx this season after agreeing to a two-year, $32 million deal with first baseman Anthony Rizzo, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers. According to Rogers, Rizzo's deal also includes an opt out after the coming season.

          New York has been busy reshuffling its infield mix since the lockout ended. While there have been calls for the economically blessed Bombers to spring for one of the elite free agents like Freddie Freeman or Carlos Correa, the Yankees' moves have been a little more measured than that.