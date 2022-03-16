Ian Happ records Anthony Rizzo re-creating Adam Sandler's hilarious scene in "Happy Gilmore" by getting pelted in the batting cage by a pitch. (0:17)

The New York Yankees will bring a familiar face back to the Bronx this season after agreeing to a two-year, $32 million deal with first baseman Anthony Rizzo, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers. According to Rogers, Rizzo's deal also includes an opt out after the coming season.

New York has been busy reshuffling its infield mix since the lockout ended. While there have been calls for the economically blessed Bombers to spring for one of the elite free agents like Freddie Freeman or Carlos Correa, the Yankees' moves have been a little more measured than that.