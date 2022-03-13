The trade: The New York Mets acquire RHP Chris Bassitt from the Oakland Athletics for RHPs J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller

With Carlos Rodon, Clayton Kershaw and Yusei Kikuchi off the free-agent market and Zack Greinke now the best remaining starting pitcher, the Mets moved to the trade market to add depth to a rotation that has question marks after Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Taijuan Walker. You hate to give up prospects when you're a big-market club like that Mets who can just pay for players, but they acquire one of the most underrated starting pitchers in the game in Bassitt.