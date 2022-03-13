Check out the best strikeouts from Sonny Gray as he goes from the Reds to the Twins. (1:37)

The trade: The Minnesota Twins acquire RHP Sonny Gray from the Cincinnati Reds for RHPs Francis Peguero and Chase Petty

On Sunday, a trade was completed between a club that finished in the cellar last season (Minnesota) and a team that finished over .500 but just outside of the wild-card chase (Cincinnati). One team in the deal traded a top-of-the-rotation starter on a team-friendly contract, while the other traded for a quality pitching prospect years away from debuting. All of this perhaps makes these teams natural trade partners, but there's a twist: It was the cellar-dwelling Twins that made the win-now move in snagging Gray to anchor a new-look rotation.