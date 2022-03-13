        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Trade grades: Minnesota Twins take advantage of Cincinnati Reds' decision to deal away Sonny Gray

          play
          Sonny Gray's best K's as he heads to the Twins (1:37)

          Check out the best strikeouts from Sonny Gray as he goes from the Reds to the Twins. (1:37)

          5:00 PM ET
          • Bradford DoolittleESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Sports reporter, Kansas City Star, 2002-09
            • Writer, Baseball, Baseball Prospectus
            • Co-author, Pro Basketball Prospectus
            • Member, Baseball Writers Association of America
            • Member, Professional Basketball Writers Association
            Follow on Twitter

          The trade: The Minnesota Twins acquire RHP Sonny Gray from the Cincinnati Reds for RHPs Francis Peguero and Chase Petty

          On Sunday, a trade was completed between a club that finished in the cellar last season (Minnesota) and a team that finished over .500 but just outside of the wild-card chase (Cincinnati). One team in the deal traded a top-of-the-rotation starter on a team-friendly contract, while the other traded for a quality pitching prospect years away from debuting. All of this perhaps makes these teams natural trade partners, but there's a twist: It was the cellar-dwelling Twins that made the win-now move in snagging Gray to anchor a new-look rotation.