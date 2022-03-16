MLB trade candidate tiers: Players most likely to move before Opening Day -- and best fits

Forget a free-agent frenzy, the past few days have felt more like the MLB trade deadline. Major deals have sent Chris Bassitt to the Mets, Sonny Gray, Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Twins, Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Yankees, Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez to the Mariners and now Matt Olson to the Braves with a fresh eight-year contract.

There could be even more trade action before spring training games kick off later this week, especially if the A's and Reds continue to deal away more of their arbitration-eligible players.

We identify the big names to watch and the teams who could land a new star in a spring blockbuster.