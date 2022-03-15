NORTH PORT, Fla. -- The player who will fill the position left behind by Freddie Freeman walked into the Atlanta Braves' clubhouse for the first time today. Matt Olson entered the building carrying an Oakland Athletics equipment bag that clashed with the colors of the room, then shook hands with Ronald Acuna Jr., Dansby Swanson and others.

Kevin Seitzer, the Braves' hitting coach, approached Olson and shook hands. "You're the guy I was thinking about," said Olson, who will wear the No. 28 uniform that belonged to Seitzer before the trade yesterday. In keeping with baseball's tradition, Olson will have payback for Seitzer in some form.

Upon Olson's introduction by the Braves, Atlanta announced an eight-year, $168 million contract for its new first baseman.

On the first day after the trade, the Braves moved forward because that's what you do in these situations.

Freeman? Well, he's still waiting to find his next landing spot, and the industry is filled with conversation about where he could land -- and in particular, what team will step forward to pay what it will cost to sign him.

Here are some teams that might be a good match for Freeman.