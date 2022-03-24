FORT MYERS, Fla. -- When Trevor Story sat down at a news conference on Wednesday morning for his official introduction as the newest member of the Boston Red Sox, more than 72 hours had passed since the first reports of their six-year, $140 million agreement. The delay was for more than just logistics: At one point, sources told ESPN, there were concerns the agreement could fall apart because Story was reluctant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, sources said, those fears were allayed when Story agreed to get vaccinated, and on Wednesday morning, he donned a Red Sox jersey for the first time and worked out with the team. It marked the end of a long offseason for the 29-year-old, a power-hitting shortstop who will play second base for Boston.

Despite several days of uncertainty, the consternation over Story's vaccination status ended with a peaceful resolution: His signature on a contract and all parties genuinely appreciative that the deal got done. In an interview with ESPN after the news conference, Story declined to expound on the reasons for his decision to get vaccinated but confirmed that he would be eligible to participate in all games for the Red Sox -- including the 10 the team will play at the Toronto Blue Jays. Canada's mandatory quarantine will preclude unvaccinated players from entering the country.