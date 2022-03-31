Jeff Passan's 2022 MLB season preview: Predictions from every possible perspective

We're exactly one week away from the start of the 2022 MLB season. With Opening Day (finally) in sight, it's time to predict what we'll see this year.

In this space last year, gamblers who paid attention made a bunch of money, fantasy players hit on a couple of sleepers and prospect hunters learned a few names. Of course, I also said Codi Heuer would have a better year than Liam Hendriks. Can't win 'em all.

Predictions are indeed a fickle game, though with the help of dozens of evaluators, coaches and players, I'm far more confident in helping better forecast the year in baseball. So come along as I don a variety of hats to preview 2022, from the players who will help you win your league and fatten your bank account to the vital transactions and must-see stars of the season ahead.