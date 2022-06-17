Top MLB draft prospects to watch in 2022 College World Series

At this time last year, I previewed the top prospects in the Men's College World Series and it was headlined by two incredibly famous soon-to-be-early-picks in Vanderbilt righties Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker.

This year, we don't have anyone quite that famous or that projects to go that high in the upcoming MLB draft headed to Omaha, Nebraska, but there is a deep group of potential top-three-round talent -- along with a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Remember this ranking is purely on pro potential and draft stock, not on their potential College World Series impact. Also, I left out injured players that are on rosters but won't be on the field, most notably Texas RHP Tanner Witt. He's a projected late first-rounder for the 2023 class recovering from a midseason Tommy John surgery. Prospects are 2022 draft eligible unless noted otherwise.

Watch: Men's College World Series, starting Friday on ESPN