        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          30 MLB teams, one big move: What your favorite squad should do to win the winter

          Chris Coduto/Getty Images
          Nov 23, 2022
          • David SchoenfieldESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Covers MLB for ESPN.com
            • Former deputy editor of Page 2
            • Been with ESPN.com since 1995
            Follow on Twitter

          It's time for something a little fun. We're going to come up with one thing every team should do this offseason. We've already seen some important transactions: The Dodgers re-signed Clayton Kershaw, the Mariners acquired Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays and the Angels signed Tyler Anderson. We'll still make a move for those teams.

          We have three rules for this little exercise, however, that make it a bit different:

          1. We can use a player only once. A lot of teams are interested in Trea Turner. We can pick one.

          2. No re-signing of free agents. Aaron Judge, for example, will not re-sign with the Yankees, even if that is clearly the one thing the Yankees should do.

          3. Each team can be used only once. We can't have a team signing a free agent and then also making a trade.

          That second rule might seem like a silly guideline, but history suggests Judge -- or any of the other high-priced free agents, for that matter -- is unlikely to return to the same team. Cot's Baseball Contracts lists 117 contracts of $100 million in total value in major league history. (Actually, I think it should be 116, as Jose Ramirez is listed twice.)