Making the perfect offseason moves for five of MLB's most interesting teams

There isn't really such thing as a perfect offseason. A front office can dream of all the right moves to fill holes with the players at the top of its most wanted list. You might even have an owner with an open checkbook. But things rarely line up in exactly the right way. Maybe the prized free agent simply wants to play somewhere else. Maybe you wait for Plan A, and in the meantime Plans B and C sign elsewhere, so you go to Plan D, and then the fans wonder why you didn't sign B or C. It's a game of musical chairs.

Here are five of the most interesting teams to watch as this offseason finally kicks into high gear, those that will help drive much of the action. We didn't include the New York Yankees, although if Aaron Judge leaves, they could have the most frantic offseason of all. For each team we offer our view of a perfect offseason (within reason, of course).

All free agent contract estimates are courtesy of Kiley McDaniel's free agency rankings and projections, while payroll information is from FanGraphs' Roster Resource and Cot's Contracts.