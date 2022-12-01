        <
          'It's a never-ending process': How Trea Turner evolved into a potential $300 million free agent

          Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire
          7:00 AM ET
          Kiley McDanielESPN MLB Insider
            ESPN MLB Insider
            Kiley McDaniel covers MLB prospects, the MLB Draft and more, including trades and free agency.
            Has worked for four MLB teams.
          There are a number of reasons Trea Turner is poised to get one of the biggest contracts in free agency this winter, with a chance to crack $300 million.

          He is instantly recognizable for his trademark slide. He won a World Series ring in 2019 with the Washington Nationals and his Los Angeles Dodgers had the best record in baseball in 2022. Perhaps most importantly, he has posted the second-most WAR in baseball since 2019 at 20.0 -- trailing only Aaron Judge's 22.3.

          While all of that certainly impacts Turner's potential for a huge payday, the path he took to get here could tell us something unique about his future with whichever team lands him this offseason.