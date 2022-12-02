An ace to the NL East? Two star catchers on the move? Eight trades we want to see at the winter meetings

With the winter meetings set to begin in San Diego, there is growing buzz in the industry that free agent signings will pick up soon -- but what about the trade market?

To kickstart the wheeling and dealing, we asked ESPN MLB experts Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield to put on their GM hats to find the best fits for players whose names have been mentioned in trade rumors this offseason.

While there might not be a Juan Soto-level blockbuster set to rock the hot stove season like we saw at the MLB trade deadline, there are still plenty of big names who could be on the move. Do our experts have an ace or a future All-Star coming to (or leaving) your favorite team?

The Toronto Blue Jays should trade one of their catchers to the ...

Doolittle: St. Louis Cardinals

One of the surer bets of the hot stove season is that the Blue Jays will be dealing from their surplus of starting-worthy catchers (Gabriel Moreno, Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk), but it's unclear who will be the one to go. Moreno probably holds the most trade value and the veteran Jansen the least. So I'm splitting the middle and sending Kirk to the Cardinals to become the successor to future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina.