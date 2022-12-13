There has already been a lot of action in what will likely end up as the biggest MLB free agent extravaganza of all-time, but there are still plenty of solid players left on the market. After the most recent New York Mets-driven spending explosion and the flurry of activity yesterday, it's a good time to take a step back and look at the best fits for some of the biggest names still available.

Fit is a little hard to define. Obviously any given team needs to have an opening that the player fits, but stadium, city, team balance, vibes and more can serve as a tiebreak amongst multiple teams with a hole. And when we're talking about elite, highly paid players, I'll lean towards playoff teams that value the player's performance the most in the short-term, along with higher payroll teams that would conceivably be willing to pay them.

With that said, let's get started.

1. Carlos Correa: San Francisco Giants

These remain hard to call as there are still a half-dozen teams chasing the two remaining shortstops, all with their own solid case for being a good fit. After this pair signs, the shortstop free agent market drops off to utility types, which will lead to some scrambling in the trade market along with teams hitting free agency plans D through Z.