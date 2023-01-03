        <
          The number that will define 2023 for all 15 National League teams

          We've made it through the hottest days of MLB free agency -- although we're still waiting for the Mets and Carlos Correa to officially finish their deal. We're now in the dog days of the hot stove season, waiting for the second- and third-tier free agents to find teams and counting down the days until spring training begins. In the meantime, let's find one key number for each team from the 2022 season and look forward to what it means for 2023. We'll start with the National League and follow up with the American League.

