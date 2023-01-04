One stat that will make -- or break -- 2023 for all 15 American League teams

As the calendar turns to 2023, it's time to start thinking ahead to the upcoming baseball season. We started by presenting one key number that will define 2023 for each of the National League teams, so now, let's turn our attention to the Junior Circuit.

Does anyone still refer to the American League with that moniker? Maybe it's gone the way of the complete game, the sacrifice bunt and the two-inning save. Anyway, let's take a look at one key number for each AL squad from the 2022 season and look forward to what it means for next season -- from the defending World Series champions to Aaron Judge's Yankees.

Jump to a division: AL East | AL Central | AL West