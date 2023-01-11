Way-way-too-early 2023 MLB All-Stars: Predicting full rosters for both the AL and NL

Today, we sit exactly six months out from the 2023 All-Star Game in Seattle so instead of continuing to wait -- and wait -- on the final free agent news, it is a perfect time to look ahead to the upcoming season by picking our way-too-early All-Stars.

We'll pick the 32-man rosters with 20 position players and 12 pitchers (eight starters, four relievers) -- and, yes, each team needs a representative. Which might be an issue.

One interesting thing happened in the majors in 2022 that we should keep in mind, with baseball a sport where we so often hear about the next generation of young stars: The best position players got older. They are the oldest, in fact, since 2014. I looked at the top 30 position players each season using Baseball-Reference WAR and the average age in 2022 was 27.8 -- with 10 of the 30 players in their 30s, also the most since 2014:

2014: 27.9 (11)

2015: 27.4 (6)

2016: 27.6 (8)

2017: 27.1 (7)

2018: 26.8 (4)

2019: 26.1 (3)

2021: 27.4 (7)

2022: 27.8 (10)

The top three players -- Aaron Judge, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt -- were also all in their 30s, the first time that's happened since 2001 with Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa and Jason Giambi.