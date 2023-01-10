Carlos Correa's wild offseason adventure has taken another surprising twist: He's going back to the Minnesota Twins, pending physical, of course.

After initially agreeing to terms with the San Francisco Giants, the Giants backed out over concerns about Correa's long-term health, reportedly related to a leg injury Correa suffered in the minor leagues in 2014. Correa had confirmed in September that he has a metal plate in his leg, a result of that surgery for a fractured fibula. Correa and agent Scott Boras then quickly turned to the New York Mets as owner Steve Cohen enthusiastically agreed to a deal while on vacation in Hawaii just after Christmas.

The Mets, however, ended up with similar concerns and as negotiations on a revised contract stalled, the Twins jumped back in and landed Correa on a very different type of deal:

Giants: 13 years, $350 million

Mets: 12 years, $315 million

Twins: 6 years, $200 million with a four-year, $70 million vesting option

Correa ends up with less guaranteed money, but a higher annual average value over the initial six seasons at $33.3 million. That comes in as the 12th highest AAV of all time and if he remains healthy, he'll end up with a nifty $270 million.