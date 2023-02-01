The start of spring training is just around the corner, and that means it is time for an annual rite of passage ahead of the new MLB season: ranking the top 100 prospects in baseball.

The top of this year's list is ruled by two up-and-coming teams that boast the strongest farm systems in the sport -- the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks -- with their brightest young stars now starting to hit the major leagues. You'll also notice a heavy dose of left-handed hitters, many playing the premium position of shortstop, early on in the rankings.

For a quick overview of the tools grades on the 20-80 scale that are used heavily throughout this list -- and are the industry standard across baseball -- along with other key terms used in the rankings click here. Today's list kicks off our 2023 top prospect coverage with our ranking of all 30 MLB farm systems coming Friday and our team-by-team prospect lists for both leagues scheduled to follow next week.

Now let's move on to ranking baseball's top 100 prospects entering the 2023 MLB season.