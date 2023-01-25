The 2023 Hall of Fame ballot results have been announced and ... Scott Rolen is in! He was the one candidate who received the necessary 75% to earn enshrinement in Cooperstown.

So, if you were planning a trip to upstate New York to see Rolen give a speech this summer, you're in luck. And we've got even more good news: There are plenty of exciting candidates headed to the ballot in upcoming years.

To see just how stacked upcoming Cooperstown classes are, we asked ESPN MLB experts Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield to highlight the biggest first-ballot stars and final-year candidates, and also make predictions for who will get in over the next four Hall of Fame classes.

2024 Ballot

Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports

After falling just short of getting elected this year, Todd Helton and Billy Wagner will return to the ballot with a chance of next year finally being their year. Joining them on the 2024 ballot will be a mix of strong first-year candidates and holdovers hoping for a big jump in the voting.