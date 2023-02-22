        <
          The most intriguing player for 2023 on all 30 MLB teams

          After a fascinating MLB offseason of record-breaking contracts and free agency musical chairs, spring training camps have opened and games are about to start with Grapefruit League and Cactus League action beginning this weekend.

          As our brains start to refocus toward the action on the field, I'm thinking of 30 of the most intriguing players for the upcoming season, one for each team. Some are proven stars, some are up-and-coming young players, some are simply guys I'm focusing on for one reason or another. I tried to stay away from rookies and prospects, as rookies and prospects are always intriguing, although I did include a couple. Let's get to it -- starting with the American League, followed by the National League.

          Jump to a team:

          AL East: BAL | BOS | NYY | TB | TOR
          AL Central: CHW | CLE | DET | KC | MIN
          AL West: HOU | LAA | OAK | SEA | TEX

          NL East: ATL | MIA | NYM | PHI | WSH
          NL Central: CHC | CIN | MIL | PIT | STL
          NL West: ARI | COL | LAD | SD | SF