Kiley McDaniel's 2023 midseason top 50 MLB prospects

We're now at the standard check-in time for an update on my pro prospect rankings. Since my last edition in late May, the Nos. 1, 2, 7 and 8 prospects have graduated. It's been a busy summer in terms of movement: The trade deadline saw several top prospects change teams, the best draft class in at least a decade has been added, and a handful of prospects charged up the board.

As always, these players are ranked in consultation with MLB scouts and executives mixed with my opinion for a balance of their upside, certainty and distance to the big leagues, as a proxy for universal trade value. More on this process and eligibility is here.

60 FV Tier

1. Jackson Holliday, SS, Baltimore Orioles

Age: 19 Level: Double-A

Holliday was fourth in late May, in a coin flip with Marcelo Mayer, tucked behind two prospects who have since graduated: Elly De La Cruz and Eury Perez. Holliday was red-hot and seemed like he was going to have a bulk of performance to pass Mayer within a few weeks. That's basically what happened, in addition to industry opinion on Mayer cooling a bit.