It's been a wildly unpredictable season across MLB. Just consider the top eight teams most likely to make the playoffs, according to preseason odds: the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals. Four of those teams aren't going to make it to the postseason -- and two of them are guaranteed losing records.

On top of that, the Mets, Yankees and Padres have the three highest payrolls, with the Mets shattering the previous record, making this just the second time in the wild-card era (since 1995) that the top three teams in payroll will all miss the postseason, matching 2008 with the Yankees, Mets and Tigers.

We have a few games left, but as we hand out final grades to all 30 teams, considering some of those disappointing teams, it's not surprising then that we have a lot of bad grades to give -- but there's another team sitting at the bottom of our list.

Jump to a team:

American League

BAL | BOS | CHW | CLE | DET

HOU | KC | LAA | MIN | NYY

OAK | SEA | TB | TEX | TOR

National League

ARI | ATL | CHC | CIN | COL

LAD | MIA | MIL | NYM | PHI

PIT | SD | SF | STL | WSH