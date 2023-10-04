Baseball's new playoff format means that October starts with a new tradition -- the elimination of four wild-card teams in the first three days of the MLB playoffs.

This year, the Rays became the first team to exit when they were knocked out by the Rangers on Wednesday -- and more will follow soon.

Whether your team's playoff departure comes in the opening days or after a long run, it's time to look ahead to what could be on the front-offfice's to-do list heading into the offseason. ESPN MLB experts Alden Gonzalez, Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield identify the free agents to watch, key priorities and question that will shape the coming months for each eliminated team.

Did your favorite team miss the postseason altogether? We answered one big question for each non-playoff team.