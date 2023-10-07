The division series round of the baseball playoffs is usually like the opening act in a concert -- sometimes-forgettable performers killing time before the headliners arrive. But not this year.

The Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves series might well turn out to be the most compelling matchup of this postseason, with arguably the two best teams in the playoffs. These are two heavyweight lineups -- this is MLB's Ali-Frazier. Meanwhile, if you're looking for a David vs. Goliath storyline, that would be the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the American League, you've got Carlos Correa, his generation's version of Reggie Jackson -- not to mention Derek Jeter, because of his ease playing on the biggest stage -- facing his former teammates, the Houston Astros, who are only 11 wins away from becoming the first team since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees to win back-to-back titles. And then there's the Baltimore Orioles -- the AL's best and youngest contender -- trying to fend off a bunch of experienced Texas Rangers and their Hall of Fame manager, Bruce Bochy.

These are the most compelling matchups within the division series.

The Braves vs. late-season pitching erosion