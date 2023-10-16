Open Extended Reactions

There are a handful of managers, coaches and front office types who won't watch the playoffs after their teams get eliminated. "Why the f--- would I want to subject myself to that?" asked one highly-ranked executive. "I don't want to watch other teams playing games I think we could be playing. I don't want to watch other people celebrate."

But most do watch -- closely. Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is among those; he explained recently that he watches because it is part of his job, and because he loves baseball. Another member of a different coaching staff says he likes to watch because he wants to learn from the likes of managers Torey Lovullo, Dusty Baker, Rob Thomson and Bruce Bochy, judging his own decisions against theirs in real-time.

A half-dozen evaluators chimed in with thoughts on some of the biggest questions surrounding the four teams in the American and National League Championship Series: the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks.

1. How will the Diamondbacks deal with Bryce Harper?

Harper is treating this October like his own personal Wiffle ball game -- against the Braves, he went 6-for-13 with three homers and five walks.

"You're going to have to do what you can to make sure he's not the guy who beats you," said one NL evaluator. Another front office type feels the same way: "He's the guy you circle."