Every time the Cubs play at American Family Field in Milwaukee, a horde of Chicago fans make the short trip north, 90 miles from Wrigley Field. Brewers fans have understandably always chafed at this dynamic. Imagine how they are going to feel now.

The news is stunning no matter which aspect of it you want to focus on first. Craig Counsell -- a Milwaukee-area native, former Brewers player and stalwart Wisconsinite in every way -- has left the team. David Ross -- "Grandpa Rossy," 2016 World Series hero -- is out in Chicago. Counsell will replace Ross and become baseball's highest-paid manager on a reported five-year, $40 million deal.

Who among us had that on our Hot Stove bingo card?

But it's real, and we have the press release to prove it. On the first day of free agency, when available players can sign with new teams, the Cubs have already made possibly the highest-impact move of the winter.

Hyperbole? Perhaps, and because we're talking managerial impact here, it's easy to hide behind a cloud of subjectivity. Still, think of it like this: The Cubs just stole the game's best manager from their chief division rival (sorry, Cardinals and Reds fans; these things evolve), a team Chicago just finished nine games behind in the recently completed season.