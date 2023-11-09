Open Extended Reactions

It's not supposed to happen this quickly -- and it's certainly not supposed to happen with this kind of roster. Two years ago, the Texas Rangers lost 102 games. Now they're World Series champions, and they did it with just five homegrown players on their World Series roster -- rookies Josh Jung and Evan Carter, center fielder Leody Taveras and pitchers Jose Leclerc and Cody Bradford.

The Rangers are proof that quick turnarounds are possible with smart trades, more than a little cash, some good fortune and getting hot at the right time. How did they do it?

Let's look back at some of the key moves that got them to their first title in franchise history, from the first to the most recent, as well as lessons other clubs can learn from those moves and how a handful of specific teams can apply those lessons this offseason.