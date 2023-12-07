Open Extended Reactions

The deal: Yankees acquire OFs Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from the Padres for RHPs Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez and C Kyle Higashioka.

MLB's winter meetings have mostly dragged along, held back by the weight of a Shohei Ohtani-induced limbo. There have been a smattering of moves here and there, but mostly these meetings have been defined by inaction. That made Wednesday's news that the Yankees had landed the biggest name on this winter's trade market all the more startling, adding a touch of vibrancy to the false sky of the self-contained biosphere known as the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee.

The deal between New York and San Diego is a significant exchange of present and future value and alters the payroll outlook of both franchises. The Yankees and Padres entered last season as hyped title contenders and exited as major disappointments. Now, by changing the uniform that will be worn by superstar Soto, the teams have altered the landscape of the pennant races in both leagues.

Let's grade this thing.