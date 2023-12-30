Open Extended Reactions

The deal: Braves acquire LHP Chris Sale from Red Sox for IF Vaughn Grissom, cash.

The Atlanta Braves had been mostly an under-the-radar player this offseason since their 104-win season ended with a second straight NLDS exit in October. But Atlanta made some major noise Saturday, acquiring seven-time All-Star stater Chris Sale in a deal with the Boston Red Sox that adds to one of baseball's most formidable rotations.

Boston, meanwhile, landed some needed infield help a day after signing veteran starting pitcher Lucas Giolito to a two-year contract. Sale waived his no-trade clause to consummate the deal that ends an injury-filled seven-year stay in Boston.

Let's grade the trade: