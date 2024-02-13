Ranking the top MLB free agents STILL available

Open Extended Reactions

Four of the original top 10 offseason MLB free agents are still unsigned -- Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, Jordan Montgomery and Matt Chapman, all of whom are clients of agent Scott Boras -- plus a bunch of other interesting players of note, including 13 of Kiley McDaniel's top 50 free agents heading into the offseason.

Let's do this one more time and dig into the top options still out there on the market, taking into account why each free agent is worth it or not and their best fits.

Blake Snell

McDaniel's free agent ranking: No. 3

Original projection: 6 years, $150 million

Why he's worth it: It's not often you get the opportunity to sign a two-time Cy Young winner in the prime of his career.

Why he's not: Inconsistency and durability concerns, plus a high walk rate in 2023 even as he won the National League Cy Young Award. While he pitched 180 innings last season with a 2.25 ERA, he averaged just 128 innings in 2021 and '22 with a 3.79 ERA.

Fits best for: