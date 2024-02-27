Open Extended Reactions

With Cody Bellinger reportedly returning to the Chicago Cubs, there are still more big-name Scott Boras clients unsigned, even as spring training games have started: Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Matt Chapman and J.D. Martinez. For Snell and Montgomery, they will be at risk of not being ready for Opening Day if they don't sign this week. It's less urgent for Chapman and Martinez, but with Bellinger taking an $80 million deal, it seems as if Boras might have misread this market.

Some of this could also be an industry reaction to the number of last offseason's megadeals that are already in danger of not working out: Xander Bogaerts is already moving off shortstop; Brandon Nimmo is already moving off center field, at least on a part-time basis; Carlos Correa hit .230 and had the worst season of his career; Carlos Rodon was injured and ineffective; and Jacob deGrom underwent Tommy John surgery.

Still, like Bellinger, all four of the remaining Boras clients had good seasons last year. There are still wins to be added to this winter's repertoire, just at the right price -- and probably below what Boras expected back in November.

We've addressed the risks involved for these players throughout the offseason, so let's look at the teams that could benefit the most from signing them.