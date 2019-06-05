Injuries force 3 umps from their respective games

Umpire Mike Everitt had to leave the White Sox vs. Nationals game after getting hit by a 95 mph fastball in the chest. (0:32)

It was a tough night for umpires across Major League Baseball on Tuesday as plate umpires Mike Everitt and Tom Hallion left their respective games with injuries and second base umpire Scott Barry was also sidelined from his game.

Everitt left a game between the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals after being struck in the chest by a pitch.

Everitt was hit by a 95 mph fastball from White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez that was untouched by swinging hitter Trea Turner or catcher James McCann in the third inning.

Everitt was examined by trainers and remained in the game for the rest of the inning but was replaced in the fourth by second base umpire Lance Barrett.

Hallion was forced to leave a game between the Giants and Mets soon after he was hit in the mask by a foul ball, and Barry left a game between the Marlins and Brewers with an apparent leg injury.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.