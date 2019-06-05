Carrasco has blood condition, out indefinitely

Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco has been diagnosed with a blood condition and "is stepping away from baseball activities to explore the optimal treatment and recovery options," the team announced Wednesday.

The team said that Carrasco had been feeling lethargic for several weeks and that details of Carrasco's illness "will be conveyed at Carlos and his family's discretion."

It is not known when he might rejoin the club, but the team did say it expects him to return "at some point this season."

We have placed RHP Carlos Carrasco on the Injured List due to a non-baseball, medical condition.



Please keep Cookie and his family in your thoughts during this challenging time.#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/rA5tCyX2DL — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 5, 2019

"At this time, our primary concern is Carlos' health and we will respect his wishes to keep this a private matter," the team said.

Carrasco, 32, was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to June 2. He is 4-6 with a 4.98 ERA in 12 starts this season and has played his entire 10-season big league career in Cleveland with an 83-68 record in 219 appearances (183 starts).

Carrasco, who went 17-10 in 2018 after posting an 18-6 mark in 2017, signed a $47 million, four-year contract in December.

The Indians, who are 10 1/2 games behind Minnesota in the AL Central entering Wednesday's games, also optioned outfielder Greg Allen to Triple-A Columbus and recalled right-handers Jon Edwards and Nick Goody from Triple-A.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.