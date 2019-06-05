Mets' Cano (quad) returns from 2-week absence

NEW YORK -- The Mets have activated All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano from the injured list.

Cano was set to bat third for New York against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night. He has been out since May 22 with a strained left quadriceps.

He said Sunday that he hoped to be active for the series opener Tuesday, but he was held back an extra day.

Acquired last offseason from Seattle, Cano is hitting .241 with three homers and 13 RBIs for New York. He has been criticized for failing to hustle on a few groundouts this season then was injured running one out.

Outfielder Aaron Altherr was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.