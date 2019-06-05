Giants put Posey put on IL with hamstring strain

NEW YORK -- The San Francisco Giants have placed All-Star catcher Buster Posey on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

The team announced the move before Wednesday's game against the New York Mets.

Posey injured his hamstring running out a grounder Saturday, and his IL stint is retroactive to then. San Francisco called up catcher Aramis Garcia to back up Stephen Vogt on Sunday and had carried three catchers this week hoping Posey could return soon.

Right-hander Trevor Gott was activated from the 10-day injured list after dealing with a forearm strain.