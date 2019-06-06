        <
          Sale throws his 2nd immaculate inning of season

          Sale pitches immaculate inning (0:30)

          Chris Sale throws nine pitches, all strikes, and records a rare immaculate inning. (0:30)

          11:35 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale had an immaculate inning in the eighth inning Wednesday, needing just nine pitches to strike out the side.

          Sale finished it off with a 98-mph fastball to strike out Kansas City Royals catcher Martin Maldonado.

          It's Sale's second immaculate inning of the year -- he also did it May 8 against the Baltimore Orioles.

          It was vintage Sale on Wednesday as he threw a three-hit shutout while striking out 12 in Boston's 8-0 road victory. Sale, who has suffered through a lack of run support, improved to 2-7 on the season.

          The Red Sox beat the White Sox 6-1 on May 3, the only other Sale start this season in which Boston scored six or more runs.

