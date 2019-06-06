Sale throws his 2nd immaculate inning of season

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale had an immaculate inning in the eighth inning Wednesday, needing just nine pitches to strike out the side.

Sale finished it off with a 98-mph fastball to strike out Kansas City Royals catcher Martin Maldonado.

It's Sale's second immaculate inning of the year -- he also did it May 8 against the Baltimore Orioles.

It was vintage Sale on Wednesday as he threw a three-hit shutout while striking out 12 in Boston's 8-0 road victory. Sale, who has suffered through a lack of run support, improved to 2-7 on the season.

The Red Sox beat the White Sox 6-1 on May 3, the only other Sale start this season in which Boston scored six or more runs.