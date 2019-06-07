Twins activate Pineda from IL, option Smeltzer

The Minnesota Twins activated right-handed starter Michael Pineda from the injured list and sent Devin Smeltzer back to Triple-A Rochester.

Pineda, who was sidelined with right knee tendinitis, will get the start for the Twins on Friday night against the Tigers in Detroit. He's 4-3 with a 5.34 ERA this season.

Smeltzer went 0-1 with a 3.65 ERA in two starts in Pineda's absence.

He pitched six scoreless innings in his debut, giving up just three hits while striking out seven in a no-decision to the Milwaukee Brewers. But he was ineffective Tuesday, giving up five runs, including four home runs, in a 5-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians.