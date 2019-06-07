Nationals sign Bichette Jr. to minor league deal

The Washington Nationals have agreed to a minor league deal with Dante Bichette Jr. after purchasing his contract from the High Point Rockers of the Independent League.

Bichette, 26, was hitting .397/.424/.529 for the Rockers after being cut from the Yankees' minor league system. A former first-round draft pick of the Yankees, he never got past Double-A and was cut in 2017.

Bichette's brother, Bo, is a hot prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays system who is currently recovering from a fractured hand. His father, Dante Bichette, played in the majors for 14 season. He was a four-time All-Star with the Colorado Rockies in the '90s and led the National League in homers in 1995.