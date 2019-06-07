Cano remains out of Mets' lineup due to quad

Second baseman Robinson Cano, who continues to be sidelined by left quad tightness, is out of the New York Mets' lineup again Friday as they square off against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field.

Cano came off the injured list Wednesday but left that night's game after four innings, limping off the field with tightness in his quad. He also missed Thursday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

Friday afternoon, he struggled as he took grounders at second base while Mets coaches, trainers and GM Brodie Van Wagenen looked on.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said before Thursday's game that Cano was being evaluated and the team hoped he would be available off the bench. Cano, however, didn't appear in the game, won by the Mets 7-3.

Cano is hitting .238 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in his first season with the Mets.