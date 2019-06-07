Phillies' Dominguez on IL, TJ surgery an option

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez has a UCL injury in his right elbow, and Tommy John surgery is one of the treatment options being considered, general manager Matt Klentak said Friday.

The right-hander has been placed on the 10-day injured list and will get a second opinion on the injury, Klentak said.

Dominguez left Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres with what manager Gabe Kapler described as elbow soreness. He had an MRI on Thursday.

Dominguez has a 4.01 ERA in 27 appearances this season but has been a mainstay on the pitching staff, especially as injuries mounted in the bullpen. Relievers Tommy Hunter, David Robertson, Adam Morgan, Pat Neshek, Edubray Ramos and Victor Arano are all on the injured list.