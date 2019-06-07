Rockies reinstate Blackmon, Davis from 10-day IL

The Colorado Rockies have reinstated outfielder Charlie Blackmon and reliever Wade Davis from the 10-day injured list.

Blackmon had been dealing with a right calf strain suffered when he fouled a ball off the calf last month.

The 32-year-old is batting .300 with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs in 46 games this season.

Davis has been out since May 19 with a left oblique strain.

In the corresponding roster moves, the Rockies optioned infielder/outfielder Garrett Hampson to Triple-A Albuquerque and designated lefty Chris Rusin for assignment.