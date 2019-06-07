M's Haniger headed to IL with gruesome injury

Seattle Mariners center fielder Mitch Haniger was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a ruptured testicle after hitting himself with a foul ball Thursday.

Reliever Tayler Scott is being called up from Triple-A Tacoma to take Haniger's spot on the roster.

Haniger suffered the injury in the third inning of Thursday's loss to the Houston Astros but didn't leave until the seventh inning. Haniger, who began the season on a tear, is struggling at the plate -- his average has dropped to .220, and he leads the American League in strikeouts with 81. He has 15 homers, 32 RBIs and 46 runs scored.