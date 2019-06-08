Moreland goes right back on IL with quad strain

First baseman Mitch Moreland's return to the Boston Red Sox was a short one, as the team placed him on the 10-day injured list Saturday after he strained his right quad in his first game back Friday.

The Red Sox activated Moreland prior to their 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. He started the game but left after the sixth inning with the quad injury.

Moreland had previously been out since May 26 with a low back strain.

The 33-year-old remains the team leader in home runs with 13 despite missing 16 of the Red Sox's 63 games this season. He is hitting .225 with 34 RBIs with 151 at-bats.

Infielder Marco Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket in a corresponding move. He has played in 61 career games for the Red Sox, but none since 2017.