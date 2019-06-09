Yanks put German, tied for MLB wins lead, on IL

Tyler Naquin hits a solo home run and Carlos Santana adds a two-run shot to propel the Indians to a 5-2 win vs. the Yankees. (0:49)

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German, who is tied for the major league lead with nine wins, was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hip flexor strain.

The Yankees announced the move one day after German struggled for a third consecutive start in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Indians.

The Yankees did not announce whether German suffered the injury in Friday's game. The right-hander allowed four runs in six innings against Cleveland and has an 8.59 ERA in his past three starts.

Before his recent struggles, German had been a stabilizing force in New York's injury-plagued starting rotation. He is 9-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 13 games -- 12 starts -- this season and is tied with Justin Verlander, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Lucas Giolito for the major league lead in wins.

The Yankees recalled left-hander Stephen Tarpley from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace German on the 25-man roster.

German, 26, becomes the latest Yankees starting pitcher to spend time on the IL. Luis Severino has not pitched yet this season because of a shoulder injury, while James Paxton and CC Sabathia also have had IL stints over the first two months of the season.