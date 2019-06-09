Cano back on Mets' IL due to troublesome quad

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano is back on the 10-day injured list because of the quadriceps injury that has plagued the eight-time All-Star in recent weeks.

The Mets announced the roster move Sunday, one day before a two-game series against the crosstown rival New York Yankees -- one of Cano's former teams.

Cano spent two weeks on the IL because of a left quad strain before being activated for Wednesday's game against the Giants. He left that contest after four innings, however, because of tightness in the same quad and has missed the Mets' past three games.

The Mets announced Cano's latest injury as left quad tightness and promoted right-hander Tim Peterson from Triple-A Syracuse to replace him on the 25-man roster.

Cano, 36, has struggled in his first season with the Mets, batting .238 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 46 games. He was criticized last month for failing to hustle on a few ground-ball outs, then was hurt May 22 running hard on a groundout.