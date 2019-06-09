Astros call up minor league HR leader Alvarez

Houston Astros prospect Yordan Alvarez, the minor leagues' home run leader, has been promoted from Triple-A Round Rock and will make his major league debut Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Alvarez, who turns 22 later this month, will serve as Houston's designated hitter and bat fifth Sunday afternoon against Baltimore right-hander Dylan Bundy.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Alvarez eventually will see some time in left field but he wants him to get a feel for Minute Maid Park first.

Alvarez has dominated the Pacific Coast League this season, batting .343 with 23 homers -- the most in the minors -- and a league-leading 71 RBIs in 56 games. He has split time at first base and left field throughout his minor league career.

Yordan Alvarez has hit 23 homers for Triple-A Round Rock this season, the most in the minor leagues. AP Photo/Nati Harnik

"He's outperformed Triple-A. It's time to challenge him in the big leagues," Hinch said.

Alvarez, recently ranked as baseball's No. 44 overall prospect by MLB.com, is the latest prospect called up to the majors by the injury-plagued Astros, who have All-Stars Jose Altuve, George Springer and Carlos Correa currently on the injured list.

Joining Alvarez in Houston's starting lineup Sunday are fellow rookies Jack Mayfield and Myles Straw.